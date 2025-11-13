Skip to Content
Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office seeks public assistance in Walmart theft case

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office
Published 3:44 PM

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is looking for the community's help in identifying a woman who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars' worth of merchandise from Walmart.

Law enforcement asks that if you know her, contact (719) 583-6250 and reference #31163 or call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.

