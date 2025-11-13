Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office seeks public assistance in Walmart theft case

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is looking for the community's help in identifying a woman who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars' worth of merchandise from Walmart.

Law enforcement asks that if you know her, contact (719) 583-6250 and reference #31163 or call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.