Father convicted for assaulting mother while she held their infant

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 24-year-old male has been found guilty after a violent assault on the mother of his child while she was holding their 11-month-old baby.

In August 2024, Keyahn Golgoon of Highlands Ranch attacked the victim after she approached him about household chores, according to Colorado's 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s (DA) Office. The DA says Golgoon locked the victim in a bathroom and choked her while throwing her into the sink and against the bathroom door.

Galgoon has been convicted of second-degree assault, third-degree assault, and child abuse and will be sentenced on Jan. 29, 2026, says the DA.

"What kind of man assaults the mother of his child…while she holds their infant daughter? There is little hope of changing someone whose thinking is this angry and self-involved. The only answer that will protect our community and send an unmistakable message about how we view domestic violence here: prison. He will have plenty of opportunities to try out his abusive moves on his cellmate,” says District Attorney George Brauchler.

