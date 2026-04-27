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Daily Weather Web

A much-needed wet week ahead

KRDO
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Published 2:56 PM

Today: Thunderstorms likely through the evening for El Paso County and the Palmer Divide. The strongest storms are expected around 4-5 p.m. Small hail and 60 mph wind gusts are possible. Precipitation estimates are 0.10" to 0.20". However, inside the thunderstorm core, heavier rain around .25" is possible. Temperatures are dropping to 35 for Colorado Springs tonight and 37 for Pueblo.

Tomorrow: Temperatures continue to be below average, with the high for Colorado Springs barely getting into the 60s. Small showers with periods of light rain linger from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Evening thunderstorms are possible.

Wednesday: Temperatures slowly climb down with highs in the 50s. The morning will be the best time to get outside, with afternoon showers and thunderstorms likely.

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Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

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