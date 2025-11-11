Skip to Content
Veterans receive ‘Quilts of Valor’ for Veterans Day

By ,
Updated
today at 1:00 PM
Published 12:54 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A dozen local veterans in El Paso County received handmade quilts in a dedication ceremony for their service on Tuesday.

The Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center says the Quilts of Valor program began back in 2003 when founder Katherine Roberts hoped to offer a sense of comfort to a soldier during the Iraq war. It's become a nationwide movement ever since. In Colorado Springs, crafting efforts are led by the Mt. Carmel Quilters.

Organizers say hundreds of hours went into this year's Veterans Day quilts.

As recipients accepted their gifts on Tuesday, they were wrapped in the quilt so they could feel comfort and love from the crafters. Among the 12 veterans who were gifted a quilt was a father and son duo.

"It's an honor to do it with my son. I'm glad that we were two and one. And so I wouldn't-- I wouldn't consider it any other way, really," said Scott Barcenis.

Celeste Springer

Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13.

