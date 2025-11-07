Two Colorado Springs veterans awarded cars in Progressive Insurance ‘Keys to Progress’ event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two Colorado Springs veterans were awarded cars as a "thank you" for their service to the United States.

The giveaway is sponsored by Progressive Insurance in honor of Veterans' Day.

Spencer Proctor and James Neila were two vets in our area to get keys to their own cars, but Progressive says 99 veterans across the country were awarded.

Spencer is a graduate of the Air Force Academy and served at Schriever Space Force Base and Buckley Air Force Base.

Until this week, he says he depended on public transportation and assistance from a social worker, making it difficult to get to appointments and see his two daughters.

"You hear about car giveaways and people winning cars or like you see like. You know, the opportunities to win cars. Even though you see it, you still don't think it's real," he said.

He received a Toyota Sienna, which will offer a path to employment and reconnection with his children.

