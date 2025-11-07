Friday Night Blitz Playoffs Edition week 11, part 1
KRDO13's Friday Night Blitz
FINAL SCORES:
Fountain Fort Carson vs. Cherokee Trail - 14-7
Vista Ridge vs. Montbello - 38-13
Mesa Ridge vs. Loveland - 14-7
Air Academy vs. Golden - 31-15
Colorado Springs Christian vs. Monte Vista - 21-0
