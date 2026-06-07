After an injury stole his last World Cup moment, USMNT’s Miles Robinson tells CNN he is ‘honored’ for a second chance

By Ainsley Flood and Jim Sciutto, CNN

(CNN) — American soccer player Miles Robinson was one of the US men’s national team’s top prospects heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

For him, the hard part was already over as he had earned a rare, highly coveted spot on the elite 26-man roster to represent his nation on sports’ greatest stage. But when the time came, the then Atlanta United standout was forced to watch from the sidelines as a ruptured Achilles tendon in his left leg heartbreakingly ended his tournament before it even began.

Four years later, the 2026 World Cup will be a first for many, including now 29-year-old Robinson, who will finally get his moment in the global spotlight.

“We’ve got great players, a great staff, so this summer we’re going to prove a lot of things,” Robinson told CNN’s Jim Sciutto.

It will also be a first for head coach Mauricio Pochettino, who was appointed by US Soccer in 2024. When the Argentinian finalized the current roster, he personally messaged Robinson the news.

“It was definitely a surreal moment,” the defender said. “I was so excited.”

The FC Cincinnati star has spent his entire club career in the States and has earned 40 caps with the national team, scoring three goals since his debut for the senior side in 2019.

Most notably, he scored the decider in extra time during the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup final against Mexico – the stunning 117th-minute header from a set-piece represented the lone goal of the match. Moments like those are part of what made him a sound addition to the backline four years ago.

The Achilles injury he suffered during an MLS match delayed the opportunity of a lifetime. Now, healthy, he will get his shot to shine.

“It’s one of those things that teaches you a lot about yourself, how to overcome obstacles and kind of stay present in the moment and get better every day, and that’s what I did, so I’m really honored to be in this position right now,” Robinson told Scuitto.

The center back said he’s looking forward to being a part of something bigger than soccer.

“The fact that this World Cup is in the United States is a perfect opportunity for the world to come together, for the US to come together and recognize that we’re far more alike than unalike,” Robinson said.

This will be the largest edition of the tournament’s history: 48 teams competing across three countries, uniting the globe.

Massachusetts-born, Robinson will be playing on home soil in front of friends, family and national team fanatics, an honor every player dreams of but only very few get. He said that’s exactly what’s motivating this US team right now.

“I kind of get chills thinking about it, recognizing that almost everyone you’ve ever met your entire life is wanting you to succeed,” Robinson said.

The chance of advancing from the group phase isn’t far-fetched, with a diverse squad of new and seasoned players and recent results that offer glimmers of hope for a run in the tournament.

“It’s one game at a time, but I have high hopes and a lot of faith in this group,” Robinson said.

In its first international friendly since March, the US showed off slick offense in a 3-2 win over Senegal in Charlotte, North Carolina, on May 31. Robinson started this past Saturday, when the team fell 2-1 in a physical, testy battle against Germany in its final send-off match before the Americans’ first group-stage game.

“It’s about us coming together, recognizing we’re representing much more than just ourselves,” Robinson said. “We’re representing the country, the kids that look up to us, and I think that’s kind of our motivation going into this tournament, but I love our chances.”

Robinson and his teammates will face Paraguay in Inglewood, California, this Friday to kick off the USMNT’s 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.