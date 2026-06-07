11-year-old tennis phenom Amina Doumbia rising fast on the national stage

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tennis is often described as one of the most demanding sports, physically intense, mentally taxing, and unforgiving. There’s no teammate to lean on in critical moments. Every point rests on your own decisions, your own focus, your own execution.

At just 11 years old, Amina Doumbia is already learning to thrive in that environment.

“She’s got amazing focus,” her coach Chris Roman said. “She never talks back. She listens, she digests it and then she applies it.”

Doumbia isn’t your typical pre-teen. On the court, she carries herself with a confidence far beyond her years.

“I like winning. I love to win,” Doumbia said with a smile. “It’s just… it’s so fun.”

That mindset is translating into rapid success.

In a short amount of time, Doumbia has gone from an unknown talent to one of the top junior tennis players in the country. The rise has been dramatic.

“When we started, she was around 2,000 in the country,” her father Abdoulaye said. “Now she’s in the top 100.”

That development has come under the guidance of Chris Roman, a former CSU Pueblo standout, who works with Doumbia regularly when she’s not traveling to tournaments across the country.

Roman has coached many young players, but says none quite like her.

“She can hit with my [women's] college players. She’s that good,” he said. “She could probably beat half of them."

Natural talent alone doesn’t produce results like this. Doumbia’s journey is built on hours of training and sacrifices that many kids her age don’t have to make.

But she doesn’t do it alone.

“Not all kids have parents that support them like mine do,” Doumbia said. “They’re out here all day with me. We make it fun, we’ll eat popsicles during breaks. It’s fun.”

That support system has helped her stay grounded, even as expectations grow.

With her rapid improvement and competitive mindset, Doumbia is already setting her sights on the next level: professional tennis.

“The sky’s the limit,” her father said. “If she keeps working like this, there’s no reason she can’t get there.”

Yet for all the wins and rankings, Doumbia is gaining something even more valuable.

“Learning how to deal with hard things, and still make it fun,” she said. “That’s just the way life is.”

It’s a lesson many athletes don’t fully grasp until much later in their careers.

For Amina Doumbia, it’s already becoming second nature.