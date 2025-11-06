Mother grieves loss of 20-year-old son who was shot to death

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - On Saturday, police responded to a Shotspotter alert of gunfire of 15 rounds in the area of 1500 Acero Ave.

Police records obtained by KRDO13 state that one man was found dead in the street upon arrival and has been identified as 20-year-old Bryce Woolery.

According to police, the 911 call was made after a man and woman were arguing and yelling outside a residence.

They arrested 25-year-old Darian Cocilo who has been charged with 1st degree murder.

KRDO13 is speaking to family and friends about Bryce Woolery, whose life was taken too soon.

We will have more on this at 10 p.m.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.