Friday Night Blitz week 10, Part 1
Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO13's Friday Night Blitz powered by QDOBA Mexican Eats!
FINAL SCORES:
Pueblo South vs. Lewis Palmer: 48-10
Fountain Fort Carson vs. Pine Creek: 14-7
Pueblo West vs. Montrose: 23-6
La Junta vs. Woodland: 58-6
Colorado Springs Christian vs. Buena Vista: 27-7
Canon City vs. Pueblo County: 22-15
Rampart vs. Air Academy: 38-14
Pueblo Central vs. Sierra: 39-6
Vista Ridge vs. Durango: 24-14
Falcon vs. Mesa Ridge: 32-6
