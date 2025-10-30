Boo at the Zoo wraps up Friday for Halloween Trick-or-treating at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the final Cheyenne Mountain Zoo "Boo at the Zoo" will fall on a Friday for families to enjoy Halloween filled with animals and candy.

The Halloween tradition is over 20 years old and is the zoo's biggest fundraiser. It's always the two weekends leading up to Halloween and Halloween night.

After Friday's event, a zoo spokesperson said they expect over 20,000 people to have visited for Boo at the Zoo.

Patrons will still be able to feed the giraffes even with the construction of the new enclosure. The zoo said it is adding more candy stations and a costume contest where winners get free tickets to the Electric Safari in December. You can find the entire list of activities here.

Timed entry tickets are required for Boo at the Zoo. The final remaining timed entry tickets are for the 7 to 7:30 p.m. time slot.

