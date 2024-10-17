What to expect at Boo at the Zoo!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A haunted house, an elephant's-worth of candy (4.5 tons), and a giraffe-feeding frenzy. Just a few of the attractions at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's "Boo at the Zoo" KRDO explored Thursday morning ahead of Friday's opening night.

"I think there's a certain magic to the spooky season. being up on the mountain after normal zoo operating hours is fun!" said Cheyenne Mountain Zoo public relations manager Rachel Wright.

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has been doing their highly-anticipated Boo at the Zoo event for over a decade.

"One of my favorite parts of the event is just seeing the community's creativity. We have some amazing costumes that come through," Wright said. "I have friends who came here as children, and now they're bringing their children."

Wright said Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is one of the few nonprofit zoos who doesn't get tax support, and Boo at the Zoo acts as a fundraiser to help maintain its facilities. She said the zoo also donates 75 cents from each ticket to conservation efforts.

The full list of activities include the haunted house, Spooky Graveyard, trick-or-treat treat stations, Pirate's Cove, lighted pumpkin patch, photo opportunities, sky ride, carousel, giraffe feeding and budgie feeding. A full description is on the zoo's website.

Boo at the Zoo spans seven days from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. October 18-21, October 25-27, and Halloween night. Tickets are only available online and in advance to the day you want to attend.