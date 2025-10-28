Pueblo Co. man booked into jail after assaulting woman and threatening her with shotgun

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says a man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted a woman and threatened her with a shotgun.

The sheriff's office says that they were called out for a menacing incident in the 1100 block of Placita Avenue at about 1:15 a.m. on Monday.

Deputies say 45-year-old Adam Eugene Pacheco had gotten into a fight with a woman. According to deputies, Pacheco assaulted her, pointed a shotgun at her, and threatened to shoot her.

Deputies, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service, located and arrested him on Monday afternoon. He was arrested for felony menacing, false imprisonment, third-degree assault, and domestic violence, according to the sheriff's office.

