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Warm and Breezy Monday: Wet Weather Pattern Ahead

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Updated
today at 1:42 PM
Published 1:37 PM

We will see increasing clouds as we head into the late afternoon and evening hours here in Southern Colorado. It will be breezy and warm with high temperatures near 70 degrees in most areas and near 80 degree out in the Eastern Plains. We do have a very slight chance of a late afternoon shower. Overnight lows will fall into the mid to upper 30s, with colder temps in the High Country.

Tuesday will bring us a better chance of showers and possibly some thunderstorms in the afternoon hours. The chance of rain will stay with us throughout most of the evening, with highs only in the low to mid 60s for areas along the I-25 Corridor.

Wednesday will bring a lot more in terms of sunshine with high temperatures climbing into the low 70s. We have a very slight chance of a shower. We will have to watch out for the potential of seeing Fire Weather Conditions, with windy conditions that will blow through.

Our next chance of rain arrives on Thursday, with highs in the lower 70s. The chance of rain should stick on Friday, and will stay with us right through the weekend.

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Steve Roldan

Steve Roldan joins KRDO13 as a meteorologist for the Stormtracker13 Weather Team.

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