Man accused of having more than 1,000 photos/videos of presumed child sex abuse material

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Cañon City Police Department says that Jordan Reynolds, age 22, was arrested on Wednesday following their investigation.

He's accused of taking photos up the skirt of a woman at Walmart, and police say their investigation later unveiled more than 1,000 photos/videos of presumed child sex abuse material.

PRIOR COVERAGE: Man accused of taking photos up skirt of woman; Investigation unveils child sex abuse material

KRDO13 is working to obtain the arrest records and will have a full report on KRDO13 News at 4, 5 & 6 o'clock.