Local law enforcement raises funds for Pueblo’s Fallen Officer Memorial

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police and sheriff's deputies gathered at the Pueblo Riverwalk to present a round of checks to Pueblo's Fallen Officer Foundation.

The initiative, supported by local sponsors and the families of fallen officers, seeks to build a permanent memorial at the river walk, featuring the names of those who sacrificed all while protecting the community.

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

Pueblo County Sheriff’s S.A.F.E. (Sheriff’s Assistance for Employees) presented the Fallen Peace Officer Memorial Foundation Board with $7,000, while the Pueblo Police Benevolent Association donated $15,000.

The event featured proceeds raised from the police department's June golf tournament and a similar event held by the sheriff's office in September.

To donate to the Pueblo Fallen Peace Officer Memorial, click here.

