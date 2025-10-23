El Paso County deputy and K9 duo locate fentanyl pills, other drugs in vehicle search

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says a deputy and K9 duo were able to locate a firearm and drugs on a suspect, including about 350 fentanyl pills.

The sheriff's office says that Deputy Richardson and K9 Mako were called out for an "open-air sniff" of a suspect's vehicle.

Mako, the office's newest certified K9, alerted positive on the vehicle. EPSO says the ensuing search led deputies to find approximately 350 (52 grams) fentanyl pills, 44 grams of methamphetamine, 105 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, and a loaded firearm with a full magazine.

“This is another example of how our K9 Unit strengthens public safety across El Paso County. Deputy Dakota Richardson and K9 Mako did outstanding work—removing dangerous drugs and a loaded weapon from a known felon from our community before they could cause harm," said Sheriff Joseph Roybal in a press release. "Their teamwork reflects the dedication, training, and vigilance our deputies bring to every call.”

31-year-old Warren Wooten

According to EPSO, Warren Wooten, age 31, was booked into jail on the following charges:

• Unlawful Distribution, Manufacture, Dispensing, or Sale of a Controlled Substance (three counts)

• Special Offender – Drug Offenses

