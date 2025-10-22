Stolen car bust reveals stockpile of 1,000 fentanyl pills, ecstasy, and other drugs in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says they found a trove of drugs after trying to pull over a stolen car.

The sheriff's office says that at around 3:20 a.m. on Tuesday, a patrol deputy saw a stolen GMC Acadeia driving nearby Boulder Street and Union Boulevard. The deputy began to trail the car and called in reinforcements, EPSO says.

Together, deputies say they positioned their patrol cars around the vehicle to prevent it from fleeing. EPSO says the driver got out of the car and ran away. The sheriff's office says they were able to arrest him, and he was identified as 41-year-old Tasavion Butler.

EPSO says there were two passengers in the car, but they were detained without incident.

Once they searched the car, deputies allege they found the following:

Approximately 1,100 fentanyl pills

14 grams of methamphetamine

56.5 grams of MDMA (ecstasy)

3 grams of heroin

Drug paraphernalia associated with narcotics distribution

$3,790 in cash

$560 in counterfeit currency

41-year-old Tasavion Butler (Source: EPSO)

Butler was booked into jail on a $50,000 bond, and EPSO says he faces the following charges:

Special offender

Second-degree motor vehicle theft

Unlawful distribution, manufacturing, dispensing, or sale

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance

Obstructing a peace officer

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Deputies say that one of the passengers, 44-year-old Stephanie Schneck, had a warrant out for her arrest. She was booked into jail, and the sheriff's office says she is being held with no bond.