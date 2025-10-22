Community donates over $12,000 to keep local cat cafe open

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Hundreds of people in southern Colorado have made donations to the Comfort and Joy Cat Cafe in downtown Colorado Springs after the local business asked the community for help last month.

In September, the cat cafe announced it was struggling financially and posted a GoFundMe link in the hopes of raising money to support cat supplies and business operations, thereby keeping their foster shelter open. Comfort and Joy Cat Cafe fosters cats for the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter (TCRAS) and Safe Place for Pets.

Since then, over 250 people have donated over $12,000 to help the cafe stay open. It's a private business, not a non-profit, as the owners make clear on the GoFundMe page.

The cafe said it has helped nearly 100 cats find new homes since its opening.

