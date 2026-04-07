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Tracking showers & thunderstorms

what to expect
KRDO
By
Published 3:32 AM

TODAY: Tuesday will bring us a better chance of widespread showers and thunderstorms. Highs drop a few degrees to the 60s and 70s. Winds should remain just breezy.

TOMORROW: We're only tracking isolated showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. Highs rebound to mostly 70s.

EXTENDED: Thursday and Friday will bring us another good chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms and highs back in the 60s for many. Afternoon and evening showers stick around through the weekend.

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Julia Donovan

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