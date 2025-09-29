Colorado Springs cat cafe seeks community support to stay open

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Comfort & Joy Cat Cafe, a small business in downtown Colorado Springs that facilitates cat adoptions, is seeking the community's help in keeping its doors open.

According to the owners, since opening, they have been able to find homes for 96 cats, including three cats that the cafe adopted that are now considered the cafe's ambassadors.

"In order to keep our doors open for kitties in need, we are asking for a little help!" They wrote on GoFundMe. "Every donation will go towards cat food, litter, supplements, and other products the cats need to remain healthy and happy!"

The cat cafe at 615 S Nevada Ave operates as a foster home for the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, The Humane Society of Pikes Peak Region, and Safe Place for Pets.

The business, owned by Sharon Mullally and Carol Lawrence Guinta, opened just over a year ago, on September 6, 2024.

"We felt the need to help out the other local rescue and foster homes by giving them another outlet where they can feature. We can feature homeless pets," owner Gunita told KRDO13 in a past report.

According to the cafe, they operate on funds generated from visits with the cats, but in the past year, they have faced financial difficulties.

Click here for the fundraiser link.

