Man arrested, accused of robbing two Colorado Springs banks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says that a man has been arrested after allegedly robbing two banks this month.

According to police, 47-year-old Maurice Keener was wanted for a bank robbery on Oct. 8 in the downtown area of Colorado Springs.

Police say that they also linked him to a robbery on Oct. 20, where they allege he got away with an "undisclosed amount of cash" off South Cascade Avenue.

Early Tuesday morning, CSPD says they located Keener off Interquest Parkway, and he was arrested.

KRDO13 is requesting his mugshot and will update this article.

