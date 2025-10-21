KRDO medical expert discusses study showing 43% drop in peanut allergies in children

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Recent research shows a 43% decrease in peanut allergies among young children, according to a study in the Medical Journal of Pediatrics. This decline is largely attributed to a change in national guidelines eight years ago that recommended introducing peanuts to babies early.

KRDO13's medical expert, Dr. Neha Sharma, joined us in the studio to take a closer look at the research.

Below are the questions we asked Dr. Sharma and her answers:

What should parents be doing when introducing allergens?

"So the parents should be introducing allergens, including peanuts or any other allergies, early. And the studies showed that, you know, peanuts are causing these allergies because peanuts contain proteins, and that can trigger the immune system...and it can cause the body to release chemicals because the body mistakes that protein as harmful. So when it releases the chemicals like histamine, it causes an allergic reaction, and that can lead to life-threatening reactions like anaphylaxis. Even tiny amounts can cause anaphylaxis, and that's life threatening and peanut, you know, it's, everywhere it's widely used, so accidental exposure is easy, unfortunately, so this news is encouraging."

What is the recourse for parents whose child might not have been exposed at this point with these new guidelines, right, to those peanut allergens? What can they do if their child might ingest that?

"If they have an allergy already, established food allergies, peanuts, tree nuts, or anything, make sure you always have an allergy plan, carry an EpiPen, and make sure you're aware and you notify whoever is involved in your care...and be careful out there next week, especially while you're trick or treating.

If I have a baby at home or a toddler, how early do we introduce peanuts, and how do we do it?

"As early as 4 months, actually, according to the study...but the way to do it, you know, always speak to your pediatrician"

Dr. Sharma explained what causes an allergy, saying, "There are a few [causes], genetics, for example. If the parents have it, the kids are more likely to have it...environmental, so exposure is part of that, and the immune system, sometimes people have these immune systems that just cannot tolerate food...so if the, the parents have allergy and your child is at a higher risk, make sure you speak to the pediatrician on how to introduce it safely."

Dr. Sharma says when introducing allergens like peanuts, a small amount will be enough, saying that other allergens to introduce early are eggs, tree nuts, and milk, once your child is old enough.

