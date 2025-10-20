Pueblo man arrested for DUI and assaulting officers following single-car crash

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested a 45-year-old male after he allegedly drove under the influence and then became aggressive towards officers.

According to the law enforcement, around 3:27 a.m. on Oct 18, near the intersection of Pueblo Boulevard and Goodnight Avenue, they responded to a single-car accident where a car was on its side.

PPD says they found Mario Deherrera on scene and arrested him for driving under the influence of Alcohol (DUI). Officers say they then transported Deherrera to a local hospital, where he refused to exit the vehicle, directed vulgarity towards officers and medical staff and became aggressive.

Once Deherrera was medically cleared, officers allegedly tried to get him back into the patrol vehicle, but he refused to enter, spat and kicked an officer multiple times, causing additional officers to respond to assist.

Deherrera was eventually transported to Pueblo County Jail and faces the following charges:

DUI-liquor

Assault on a peace officer

Careless driving

Failure to present evidence of insurance

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.