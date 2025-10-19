Suspects still on the run after robbing and stabbing employee

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Police are investigating after a store employee was stabbed while confronting a group of teenage shoplifters in Colorado Springs.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Friday on the eighteen-hundred block of South Nevada Avenue—near Southgate Road.

Investigators say several teens tried stealing items from the store. When an employee stepped in, one of the suspects stabbed them while another assaulted them. The group took off before officers arrived.

Police believe the suspects are between thirteen and eighteen years old, described as white and Hispanic teens wearing dark clothing.

The victim was taken to the hospital—no word yet on their condition. The investigation is ongoing.