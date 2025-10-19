Skip to Content
Car crash leaves one person dead and two others with serious injuries

KRDO
Published 4:13 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A deadly overnight crash in Colorado Springs leaves one person dead and two others seriously hurt.

Police say it happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning at the intersection of East Fountain Boulevard and Academy Park Loop.

When first responders arrived, they found one person dead at the scene. Two others were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Because of the severity of the crash, the department’s Major Crash Team was called in to investigate.

Samantha Hildebrandt

