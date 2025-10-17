Woman arrested, accused of elbowing El Paso County deputy in the face

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says they arrested two people after an incident, including one woman who is accused of assaulting a deputy during her apprehension.

According to the sheriff's office, a car was involved in a vehicular eluding incident on Oct. 12 and was later located outside a local hotel just after midnight on Oct. 13.

Deputies say the car was associated with Patrick Duffy, age 42. EPSO says he had multiple felony warrants out for his arrest.

They approached him at his hotel room, and deputies say he was taken into custody without incident.

42-year-old Patrick Duffy (Source: EPSO)

Meanwhile, there was a woman in the hotel room who deputies allege provided them with a fake name. It was later determined that her true identity was Amber Adams, age 29.

Adams also had active warrants out for her arrest, deputies say.

EPSO says she attempted to get away from deputies, but was apprehended. The sheriff's office alleges that during her arrest, she kicked at deputies and struck one in the face with her elbow.

"This incident is another example of our deputies’ professionalism and commitment to safely apprehending dangerous individuals," the sheriff's office says. "Assaulting my deputies will never be tolerated. Their actions prevented further harm and ensured these wanted fugitives were taken off the streets.”

In addition to the charges she faces under her pre-existing warrants, EPSO says she faces the following new charges:

Second Degree Assault on a Peace Officer

False Reporting

Resisting Arrest

Obstructing Government Operations

EPSO says she is being held on a $10,000 bond.

