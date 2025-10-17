Family of thirteen-year-old boy announces organ donor walk after tragic dirt bike accident

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- KRDO13 has been informed of a tragic update tonight. All week, we've been following a 13-year-old boy, Silas Gardner, who was in a dirt bike accident near his home on October 13.

His family says tonight he has been taken off life support.

His family has asked the community to join them during an organ donor walk to honor Silas' final act of selflessness.

We will have more on this at 10 p.m.

