Investigation underway following dirt bike accident involving juvenile

El PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- At approximately 5:42 p.m., law enforcement responded to reports of a dirt bike crash involving at least two juveniles. One of the individuals was airlifted to the hospital by helicopter for treatment.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) confirmed to KRDO13 on scene that the accident occurred on an abandoned golf course near Castor Drive. CSP says that law enforcement has received previous calls about illegal dirt bike activity and has issued multiple warrants to individuals before this incident.

Both individuals involved in the crash have been transported to the hospital, with one having received severe head trauma, according to the CSP.

Further details about the extent of the injuries and what led to the crash have not yet been released. The incident remains under investigation.

