El Paso County deputies conduct ‘high-risk’ prison transfer of felon from Montezuma County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – A man wanted on serious felony charges in El Paso County was safely removed from a southwest Colorado jail last week and brought back to face justice after previously refusing to cooperate with deputies.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) said last week, its Special Response Team traveled to Montezuma County to conduct a high-risk cell extraction and transport of 39-year-old Cameron B. White.

White was wanted on a felony warrant from El Paso County for multiple charges, including second-degree assault, crimes against an at-risk person and first-degree criminal trespass.

On Oct. 1, White had been arrested by the Cortez Police Department and booked into the Montezuma County Jail for unrelated charges.

According to EPSO, he had a history of being uncooperative with law enforcement during an earlier attempt to transport him, making this a "high-risk" transfer.

On Oct. 7, EPSO said deputies worked with the Montezuma County Sheriff’s Office to safely extract White from his cell without incident and take him to the El Paso County Jail.

“I want to thank Sheriff Nowlin and his team for their assistance, as well as our Special Response Team members for their collaborative work in ensuring justice for victims across Colorado," EPSO Sheriff Joseph Roybal said. "Extraditions are an important process in holding criminals accountable for their actions and restoring justice for victims. Our SRT members once again demonstrated professionalism and expertise in handling what could have been a dangerous situation with precision and care.”

EPSO's Special Response Team (SRT) was formed after a 1990 jail riot that injured three deputies, which the department says exposed their need for a specialized emergency response team. The unit has now evolved to manage cell extractions and high-risk transports among other critical operations.

