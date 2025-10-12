Governor issues disaster declaration to help those devastated by flooding in Southwestern Colorado

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - On Sunday, Governor Jared Polis announced that more resources will be available for the communities impacted by devastating floods in the Southwestern part of Colorado.

The declaration comes as first responders announce that no one has died due to the flooding so far. The Upper Pine River Fire Protection District is crediting volunteers and crews who put sandbags down, helping to keep critical infrastructure from suffering flood damage.

In all, the La Plata County Government reports that nearly 400 homes were evacuated, with around 100 of those homes experiencing flooding damage. 11 people had to be rescued from the rising water. The last high-water rescue was for someone who refused to evacuate when asked, and then needed assistance to evacuate after floodwater covered their driveway.

Now, with the disaster declaration issued by Governor Polis just before 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, the State Emergency Operations Plan has been activated. The declaration also authorizes the Colorado Department of Public Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to take whatever actions may be required for response efforts, including up to the initial $1 million in estimated costs.

Unfortunately, recovery and clean-up efforts won't be the primary focus in La Plata County. The Upper Pine River Fire Protection District says the area is currently in the eye of the storm, and they are expecting more rain starting on Monday morning.

The most up-to-date information about evacuations and more can be found on the La Plata County Government and the Upper Pine River Fire Protection District pages on social media.