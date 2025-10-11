Skip to Content
Flooding in Southwestern Colorado causes +380 homes to evacuate

La Plata County Sheriff's Office
LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Heavy rainstorms in La Plata County have caused 383 homes to evacuate due to threats of flooding.

According to the La Plata County Government's social media, all the evacuated homes are located north of Vallecito Lake. The evacuation center is set up at Bayfield High School.

La Plata County is outlined in red on this picture from Google Maps.

Right now, 10 La Plata County Sheriff's Deputies are helping people evacuate from their homes, while others are hauling sand for sandbags to the Upper Pine River Fire Protection District Station and using heavy machinery to prevent debris from piling up at bridges.

More information about the evacuations can be found here.

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

