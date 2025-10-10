MSPD arrests suspect for criminal extortion amid ongoing investigation

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) has arrested a man in connection with the public safety messages over the past two days.

MSPD says they arrested Travis Lee Garrigan in Park County, and he is being held in Park County on a $25,000 bond on the following charges:

Attempt to influence a public servant

Harassment

Obstructing government operations

Criminal extortion

On Oct 9. MSPD released the following statement on their social media accounts:

The Manitou Springs Police Department is currently conducting an active and ongoing criminal investigation. Specific details cannot be shared at this time due to the sensitive nature of the investigation however we want to reassure residents and visitors that there is no known threat to public safety. Chief Bill Otto has recommended the cancellation of certain public events as a precautionary measure only. There is no suspected threat to the public or community’s safety. These cancellations were not mandated by law enforcement but were initially suggested out of caution at the initiation of the investigation. Based on information currently available, we can now confirm that there is no known risk to the public. We emphasize that this recommendation is not based on any direct or immediate safety threat to the citizens of Manitou Springs. The Manitou Springs Police Department appreciates the public’s understanding and cooperation. At this time, no additional information is being released, and no questions will be answered while the investigation remains ongoing.

The following day, on Oct. 10, MSPD followed up with this statement:

– The Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) is actively investigating a case involving a person of interest. On Thursday, October 9, information related to the investigation was developing in real time. Out of an abundance of caution, Chief Otto recommended that event organizers throughout Manitou, consider rescheduling their events; however, this decision was left to the discretion of each event holder. At this time, there is no known threat to the public. All City-sponsored events and events taking place at City facilities scheduled for this weekend will proceed as planned. As this is an active and ongoing investigation, no interviews will be conducted at this time. Updates will be provided to the public as new, verified information becomes available.

KRDO13 asked MSPD for further information on the cancellation of certain public events due to this criminal investigation, but MSPD told KRDO13 that no additional information is being released at this time.

