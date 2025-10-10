Police investigating bomb threat at the Colorado Springs School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says they are investigating a bomb threat at the Colorado Springs School.

The police department says that they have responded to the area and are investigating, but "there are zero credible elements to the threat."

A KRDO13 crew at the scene says they can see that police have arrived. An AMR vehicle is also at the scene. Some parents have arrived to pick up their students, our field crew reports.

KRDO13 has made attempts to reach out to school officials with more information. We will update this article.

