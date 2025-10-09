Women report multiple incidents of unlawful sexual contact by bike rider in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) is investigating several reports of unlawful sexual contact. In these incidents, women have reported that a man, possibly riding an electric bike, slapped them on the buttocks as he passed by.

DCSO says at this time it is unclear if the incidents are connected.

According to DCSO, the first incident occurred on Sept. 25, around 7 p.m., at Amber Light Trail & Amber Light Avenue north of Sterling Ranch when a female was walking her dog. Deputies say a male on an electric bike or a dirt bike rode up behind the female and slapped her on the buttocks.

Law enforcement says the female described the male as white, possibly in his mid-20s, with a thin build and sandy brown hair.

Location of first incident courtesy of Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

A similar incident occurred on Sept. 30 around 6 p.m. at Daniels Park, 7739 Daniels Park Road, involving a different female. Deputies say a male suspect on an electric bike said, "on your left," then slapped the female on her buttocks as well.

The female described the suspect to law enforcement as a male wearing a baggy gray and white jacket.

Location of second incident courtesy of Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

DCSO says a similar incident happened to a third female, but she chose not to file a report.

DCSO says, "These are serious offenses, and we are committed to holding those responsible accountable."

If you recognize the suspect(s) or have any information, contact Detective Cataffo at mcataffo@dcsheriff.net.

