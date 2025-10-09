Police: Wanted man assaults Colorado Springs officers during arrest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A wanted man was arrested early Wednesday morning after police say he fled on foot and struck two officers attempting to detain him.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at around 2:40 a.m. on Oct. 8, officers were patrolling near the intersection of East Pikes Peak Avenue and South Circle Drive when they located a wanted man.

When they went to detain him, the suspect, identified as Jonathan Romero, fled on foot from the officers, CSPD said.

The officers quickly caught up to him, but when they went to grab him, they noticed that he was armed with a knife.

CSPD said Romero then began to physically resist the officers, at one point "striking" two of them.

Both officers suffered minor injuries, the department said, but neither was in need of medical attention.

The officers were able to successfully arrest Romero, and CSPD said he was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries he sustained during the arrest.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.







