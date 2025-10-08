Deputy farewells in unicorn costume at Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fremont County Sheriff's Office bid a bittersweet farewell to a one-of-a-kind detective and deputy.

During his 10-year career, Deputy Alex Jimenez did it all, progressing from patrolman to investigator and eventually joining the SWAT unit. His coworkers say he brought a number of valuable qualities to his job.

Courtesy Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

His team says he has been the comic relief they didn't know they needed, as evidenced by the deputy's decision to turn in his two-week notice while wearing a unicorn costume.

Courtesy Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff's office wished him farewell, thanking him for the laughs and hard work.

