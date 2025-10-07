PCSO release community notification of sexually violent predator residing in Pueblo West

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is notifying the community that Guillermo Gomez, 75, who is deemed a sexually violent predator, is now living in Pueblo West.

PCSO says Gomez is living at 1033 N. Purcell Boulevard and was convicted of sexual assault of a child under the age of 15 by a person in a position of trust. He is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with brown-gray hair and brown eyes.

PCSO is required under Colorado Law to inform the public of those deemed as sexually violent predators residing in their jurisdiction.

For more information on sexually violent predator notifications, click here.

