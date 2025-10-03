Stabbing suspect arrested after police chase in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A suspect in a Colorado Springs stabbing was arrested after a quick police chase on South Academy Boulevard on Thursday, police said.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at around 11 a.m. on Oct 2, the department's Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) was patrolling in the area of South Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway, checking on multiple complaints they'd received about illegal camping and trespassing.

While in the area, officers received information that a stabbing suspect from a previous case, 38-year-old Jeffrey Wallace, was recently seen in the area.

HOT officers located Wallace on a bicycle nearby, but while they were requesting additional officers, tactical units and a K9 for additional assistance, they lost sight of him, CSPD said. Witnesses confirmed to police that Wallace was still in the area.

A K9 officer then located Wallace, leading to a police chase. Officers quickly converged on the suspect and were able to take him into custody without further incident, CSPD said.

Wallace was transported to the Criminal Justice Center on his felony assault warrant. He now also faces additional charges for obstructing a police officer and possessing drug paraphernalia.

