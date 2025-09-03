Palmer Lake planning commission votes to deny Buc-ee’s annexation agreement

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KRDO) - Palmer Lake planning commission hearing concluded earlier this evening to discuss the development of Buc-ee’s.

The people are divided, and so is the Planning Commission. Some felt that nothing justifies violating the community's habitat. On the other hand, the Palmer Lake chairmen felt the master plan made sense with the installation of a bike lane and pedestrian consideration regarding the plant development.

Public comment was addressed and after months of people expressing the problems they see with the development - the meeting got heated.

The hearing today filled the town hall with locals in opposition to the proposal of the development of Buc-ee’s on the proposed site.

The meeting addressed lighting concerns, which they concluded must be lower- it should be used for safety and not advertisement. Water access was another major topic of discussion and the long-term sustainability is not promising.

After discussing, the board decided on the motion to deny the annexation agreement. This will be readressed with the board of trustees during another meeting on september 9.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.