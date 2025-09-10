Preliminary results show Palmer Lake voters recalling trustees, approving annexation measure

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KRDO) – Early results from Palmer Lake's special election show voters favoring a recall of two members of the town's Board of Trustees and approving a measure that would give residents the final say on future annexations.

Preliminary election results:

1. Recall of Trustee Shana Ball

Yes (Recall): 657

657 No (Retain): 467

2. Recall of Trustee Kevin Dreher

Yes (Recall): 631

631 No (Retain): 489

3. Ballot Initiative – Ordinance Requiring Voter Approval for Future Annexations

Yes (Pass): 765

765 No (Fail): 375

The town says election judges will reconvene on Wednesday at around 11 a.m. to complete the recall tally. These results are still preliminary and subject to certification by the Town Clerk's office on Sept. 18.

However, current unofficial tallies indicate that voters are choosing to oust Trustees Shana Ball and Kevin Dreher. The recall effort centers on Dreher and Ball’s backing of a proposed Buc-ee’s annexation near I-25 and County Line Road despite strong public opposition.

If those recalls are certified, voters will also decide which of three candidates – Roger Moseley, John Marble, or Elizabeth Harris – will fill the vacant seats. Voters had the option of choosing two of the three potential candidates on the special election ballot.

Residents also appear to have approved a ballot initiative requiring any land annexation into Palmer Lake to go before voters for final approval.

The ballot question read in full:

"Any proposal to annex land into the Town of Palmer Lake shall be subject to approval by a majority vote of the registered electors of the Town of Palmer Lake at a regular or special municipal election. No annexation shall be deemed effective unless and until it has been approved by the voters in accordance with this ordinance."

If approved, that ordinance would go into effect immediately and apply retroactively to annexations that were approved within the past year but not yet finalized – including the highly-contested Buc-ee's site.

