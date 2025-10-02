Stolen vehicle recovered, parolee arrested at Econolodge Hotel

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has arrested a 31-year-old male on parole after deputies found a stolen truck at the Econolodge Hotel on Sept. 29, around 10:30 p.m.

Deputies say they were on a routine patrol near the hotel in the 6700 block of Space Village Avenue, as the area had been identified as a high-intensity patrol location due to frequent criminal activity.

According to EPSO, deputies spotted a vehicle matching the description of a stolen truck. Deputies say Jonathan Madrid was seen near the vehicle, identified as a 1992 Ford F-150.

EPSO says Madrid allegedly got in the vehicle and tried to leave, but deputies stopped him and observed an adult female passenger and two young children inside the vehicle with him. Deputies say Mardrid tried to drive forward and then reversed, hitting a marked patrol unit, which then brought him to a complete stop.

EPSO says Madrid was on parole for robbery and motor vehicle theft.

According to deputies, methamphetamine, heroin, and multiple items of drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle.

Jonathan Madrid was booked into the El Paso County Jail on the following charges, according to law enforcement:

Motor vehicle theft

Possession of a controlled substance

Attempted vehicular eluding

Child abuse

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.