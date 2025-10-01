Two suspects arrested in connection to vehicle break-ins on Red Baron Drive

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) has charged two females after reports of individuals attempting to break into a vehicle in the 3000 block of Red Baron Drive around 1:45 a.m. on Sept. 30.

EPSO states that during the investigation, deputies located two females wearing black hoodies who matched the provided description. EPSO identified the two as 43-year-old Melissa Estrada and 38-year-old Jessica Wyant.

Deputies say Wyant at first gave them a false name and admitted to trying to open a vehicle door because she believed it was the house of a former partner. EPSO says they learned Wyant was on parole for identity theft charges.

Deputies say evidence, including surveillance video, linked both suspects to four car break-ins in the area.

Law enforcement says Melissa Estrada was served and released on charges of conspiracy to commit attempted criminal trespass of an automobile. EPSO did not provide a photo of Estrada since she was not taken into custody.

EPSO confirms Jessica Wyant was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail on charges of criminal impersonation and attempted criminal trespass of an automobile, and is being held on a $1,000 bond.

