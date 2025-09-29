Three arrested after drugs, gun and explosives found in vehicle

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) --Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) has arrested three people after allegedly finding drugs, a gun and a live explosive device in a car while investigating a fraud report at a business.

According to PCOS deputies, they responded to Battle Ground Skilled Gaming, 205 Santa Fe Dr., at around 2 a.m. on Sept. 28 after an employee said they had received two counterfeit $100 bills from two customers.

Deputies say they questioned Jackson Gill, 33, and Kayla Dockins, 28, and learned that Gill was wanted on a felony warrant from Huerfano County. PCOS says deputies looked inside the car, Gill, Dockins, and another man, Gabriel Rivera-Leiba, 37, arrived in and saw suspected drugs, a gun, and what appeared to be a homemade pipe bomb.

According to PCOS, a search warrant allowed deputies to find 15 grams of methamphetamine, a shotgun, an explosive device, and assorted credit cards and identification cards belonging to other individuals. Pueblo Metro Bomb Team reports that the pipe bomb was a live explosive.

Jackson Gill was charged with the following, according to law enforcement:

possession of explosives

possession of a forgery instrument

possession of a weapon by a previous offender

special offender

unlawful possession of a controlled substance

possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute

ID theft, theft, first-degree forgery, and being a fugitive of justice

Kayla Dockins was charged with the following, according to law enforcement:

possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute

possession of explosives

first-degree forgery

Gabriel Rivera-Leiba was charged with the following, according to law enforcement:

criminal possession of an identification document

unlawful possession of a controlled substance

