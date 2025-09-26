Evergreen High School victim confronted shooter before being shot at close range, family says

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KRDO) - The family of the second Evergreen High School shooting victim is speaking out for the first time. We now know that a 14-year-old student was shot at close range while trying to confront the shooter during the September 10 attack.

In a statement released Thursday, the family said their son approached the shooter face-to-face before the school went into lockdown.

In those terrifying moments, our son showed a level of bravery, strength, and will to survive that no child should ever be asked to display. He and his friend confronted the assailant, which undoubtedly allowed time for more students to flee and the school to lock down.

They said their son suffered traumatic gunshot injuries, but managed to run from the building and receive critical first aid from an EMT and firefighters. He is still in the hospital after undergoing multiple surgeries.

After initial surgeries he was finally able to communicate in writing. The first questions he wrote were about the wellbeing of his family, friends, classmates, teachers, and the other innocent victim, Matthew.

Two students were injured before the suspect, 16-year-old Desmond Holly, took his own life. The other victim, 18-year-old Matthew Silverstone, remains in critical condition. His family shared an update in the week following the shooting.

The family of the second injured student, who has not been publicly identified, said their son is undergoing a long sequence of surgeries and processing immense grief. They asked for privacy as he continues to recover.

The road ahead for our beloved son and family will be long and complicated – physically, emotionally, and in ways we cannot yet imagine. The same is likely true for all who lived through this tragedy. His and our wish is that real change will come from it, finally.

The family is encouraging donations to be directed to fellow survivor Matthew Silverstone’s GoFundMe. You can donate by clicking here.

