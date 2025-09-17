Family of Evergreen High School shooting victim speaks out

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The family of Matthew Silverstone, the teen shot at Evergreen High School, says he's still fighting for his life in the hospital.

PREVIOUS REPORTING: Evergreen school shooter was ‘radicalized by some extremist network,’ sheriff’s office says

After initially asking for privacy, Matthew's uncle, Kris Koehler, shared a message with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office today about what the family is going through.

Koehler says it's been tough to see his nephew going through this, saying his mother has not left his side at the hospital. The uncle shared they're celebrating every bit of progress as a victory, and the outpouring of support helps keep them going.

Koehler shared one of the many messages sent by students, recounting how Matthew may have actually helped save lives that day.

"Thank you for your quick thinking and action doing an emergency. So many of us owe our safety to you. It's truly an honor to be your classmate. You deserve the world and more. I'm so sorry you have to go through this."

The family says this whole ordeal has been a huge emotional and financial burden.

They're now seeking support through GoFundMe, having already raised nearly half of the $250,000 goal.

