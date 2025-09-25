Sheriff’s office deputies arrest armed, prolific criminal in Cimarrons Hills

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) arrested a 42-year-old on Sept. 20 near Meadowbrook Parkway and Woolsey Heights in Cimarron Hills after discovering methamphetamine and fentanyl in his possession.

Deputies say they saw a Chevrolet pickup truck towing a Dodge Ram stopped in a traffic lane, and when approached, deputies noticed a male and a female unconscious in the car.

EPSO states that the two individuals did not respond to announcements or knocking on the windows, and multiple syringes were visible on the center console. EPSO says deputies opened the driver's door and identified the driver as 39-year-old Allison Ciaramitaro and the passenger as 42-year-old James Neeley.

According to EPSO, Neeley told deputies that he had “firearms in the vehicle” but claimed they did not belong to him.

EPSO says a search of the car revealed:

A loaded 9mm pistol

A loaded, short-barreled 9mm rifle with no serial number, make, or model; the rifle was heavily painted and had a barrel shorter than 16 inches

6.28 grams of methamphetamine

8.78 grams of fentanyl (blue “M/30” pills)

Multiple syringes, a pipe, tooter straws, and marijuana

Burglary tools and a mask

Neeley was charged with the following, according to EPSO:

Special Offender

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance

Possession of weapons by a previous offender

Possessing a dangerous weapon

Possession of burglary tools

EPSO states that Neeley has an extensive felony record and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Ciaramitaro was served and released on a summons for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

