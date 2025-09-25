FLOCK safety cameras lead to arrest of attempted murder suspect

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) reports that the FlOCK safety camera system helped locate a murder suspect on Sept. 12.

EPSO says the camera alerted to a Toyota Prius with Colorado license plate CPQA40 that was tied to a felony warrant for the attempted murder suspect, 41-year-old Michael McGinnis, driving near Highway 85 and Main Street.

According to EPSO, Fountain Police Department officers located the vehicle in a Walmart Parking lot and completed a non-contact block. EPSO says McGinnis was taken into custody and then transferred to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

“This case demonstrates why our investment in FLOCK Safety cameras is vital. These cameras provide real-time intelligence, enabling deputies and our law enforcement partners to respond rapidly, protect the public, and remove dangerous individuals from the streets. I extend my gratitude to Fountain Chief of Police Mark Cristiani and Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez for their ongoing partnership and unwavering commitment to public safety efforts in the Pikes Peak region," says Sheriff Joseph Roybal.

KRDO13 has requested the mugshot from CSPD and will update the article when received.

