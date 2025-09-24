Pueblo Police investigating tenth homicide of 2025

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police report the tenth homicide of 2025 after a man died from a gunshot wound.

Pueblo Police say today, Sept. 24, around 2:22 p.m., near the 3000 block of West Northern Ave, officers were responding to a possible auto theft when they reported hearing shots fired in the parking lot nearby. According to police, the communication center also received a report of a fight involving weapons near the auto theft call.

Police say they discovered a male on the scene with a gunshot wound, who later died from the injury at a local hospital. According to law enforcement, the Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity after the appropriate notifications have been made.

This case is still under investigation, and no charges have been filed, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

