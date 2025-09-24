Pueblo Police Department releases video of fatal officer involved pursuit

Editor's Note: This video contains graphic descriptions and footage that may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department has released video of the deadly interaction between PPD and a shoplifting suspect with a gun back in June.

The newly released police body and dash cams show the moments leading up to an officer ramming the suspect with his car.

The video starts with police chasing the suspect, Antonio Herrera, on foot after a call about shoplifting at Famous Footwear on Elizabeth Street. During the pursuit, you can hear police shouting repeatedly for the suspect to drop his gun.

Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department

"Drop it! Drop the gun now, drop it!

Officers chased the suspect to an area near a shopping center, where video shows pedestrians outside the Colorado State Patrol office. Dash cam from a police car shows the officer following the suspect before making the decision to ram him with his truck.

"He's going to that car! I'm going to hit him."

Officers say they tried to give medical aid, but Herrera was pronounced dead at the scene. Colorado State Patrol is now investigating whether the officer's use of force was appropriate.

